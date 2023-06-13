Public input meeting for old Salisbury mill site redevelopment allows residents to provide feedback

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is conducting a survey and hosting two public input sessions to learn what the Park Avenue community’s interests are for the redevelopment of the Kesler Mill site.

The 12-acre Kesler Mill site is located at the intersection of N. MLK Jr. Ave and Park Ave. It is a key focus of city leadership due to its proximity to downtown and Innes Street.

The first community input session will take place Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. This meeting will be in-person at the Park Avenue Community Center, 632 Park Ave. The second session will be virtual on Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. The Zoom link, as well as the survey and additional information, are available at salisburync.gov/KeslerMill.

Kelser Mill was a textile mill that operated from 1895 until 2003. Over its 100-plus-year history, several buildings existed on the property. Many of the buildings were demolished after Pillowtex, the owner of Kesler Mill, filed for bankruptcy and closed the mill in 2003. It was estimated that 4,000 jobs were lost in Rowan County and Cabarrus County combined.

Park Avenue and Kesler Mill area residents previously received postcards in the mail announcing the feedback sessions, and city and UNC School of Government staff traveled door to door in the community to distribute information.

For more information, visit //salisburync.gov/KeslerMill or call (704)-638-5240.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.