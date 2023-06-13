Part of Albemarle Road blocked as storm cleanup continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte is blocked Tuesday morning as crews continue to restore power following Monday’s storms.

The inbound lanes of Albemarle Road between Wilgrove Mint Hill Road and Harrisburg Road are closed as utility crews remain on the scene.

Tree limbs and branches fell onto power lines, knocking out power to over 7,000 customers Monday at the height of the outages.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, approximately 74 customers remain without power as of 6:15 a.m. The estimated restoration time is 8 a.m.

NOW: Power crews still on Albemarle Rd between Wilgrove Mint Hill Road and Harrisburg Road so the inbound lanes remain blocked. @MaryCalkinsTV live on scene with more on the continued clean up from yesterday’s storm. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/6cjM1KvLoT — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) June 13, 2023

