PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Part of Albemarle Road blocked as storm cleanup continues

Tree limbs and branches fell onto power lines, knocking out power to over 7,000 customers Monday at the height of the outages.
According to Duke Energy’s outage map, approximately 74 customers remain without power as of 6:15 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte is blocked Tuesday morning as crews continue to restore power following Monday’s storms.

The inbound lanes of Albemarle Road between Wilgrove Mint Hill Road and Harrisburg Road are closed as utility crews remain on the scene.

Tree limbs and branches fell onto power lines, knocking out power to over 7,000 customers Monday at the height of the outages.

Related: Thunderstorms down trees, leave thousands without power in east Charlotte

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, approximately 74 customers remain without power as of 6:15 a.m. The estimated restoration time is 8 a.m.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozie Ervin Thompson is due in court on Monday.
Two county chase on I-85 results in arrest, charges for assaulting law enforcement
Eastway Drive in east Charlotte is closed due to an emergency situation, police said.
Eastway Drive reopened following emergency situation
Police were called to a deadly shooting on Southwest Boulevard in north Charlotte on Sunday...
Community leaders, CMPD express need for change after violent weekend
One dies after overnight shooting on Milton Road in east Charlotte
Police arrest Charlotte homicide suspects after they fled the country, officials say
The eastern side of Independence Park facing Hawthorne Lane.
Charlotte’s oldest park has reopened following $6 million renovation

Latest News

Part of Albemarle Road blocked as storm cleanup continues
Eastway Drive in east Charlotte is closed due to an emergency situation, police said.
Eastway Drive reopened following emergency situation
CMPD: Emergency situation closes Eastway Drive in east Charlotte
Road closure map for the Taste of Charlotte and a Charlotte FC game
Road closures planned for Taste of Charlotte, Charlotte FC match this weekend