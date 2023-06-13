‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The production team for the popular Netflix series “Outer Banks” is back in South Carolina to film Season 4.

Casting agency Kimmie Stewart Casting said they’re looking for background actors for week one, which crews began filming on Monday.

They’re looking for extras to fit the following roles:

Tuesday

Heyward family adult

Black American, all genders and ages 21 & up

Heyward family child

Black American, all genders - Ages 8-17 *Must have an adult that can work with you in the scene. Submit child and adult in the same email.

Family friend

All genders, all ethnicities, ages 21 & up

Family friend

All genders, all ethnicities, ages 8-17 *Must have an adult that can work with you in the scene. Submit child and adult in the same email.

Wednesday

Auction attendee

All genders, all ethnicities, ages 30 & up, extras must check the costume blog for directions on what outfit options to bring.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.