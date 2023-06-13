“No end in sight,” Charlotte-Meck. animal shelter in desperate need of space

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Animals at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control (ACC) facility are in desperate need of homes as the shelter remains at critical capacity. On Tuesday, ACC provided a ‘State of the Shelter’ update --- the prognosis isn’t good.

It’s not a new statistic but the ACC says the current situation is different.

“What makes this alert different are many contributing factors that will continue to impact our operations including our kennel space, therefore making it even more critical to get dogs into foster homes or adopted,” according to a press release from ACC.

As the shelter undergoes renovations it means there is even less space for animals.

“During these renovations, different areas of the shelter can be out of commission from weeks to months. After the current project, which is a partial renovation of the lobby, the next phase will shut down several animal housing areas which will temporarily take away approximately 50 kennels. Additionally, there are currently 30 dog kennels that are being used to house dogs that are part of ongoing investigations and awaiting court dates,” according to ACC.

Those 30 kennels being used for investigations means there are 30 fewer kennels for incoming dogs. That’s bad news heading into summer --- which is a notoriously busy season.

“Late spring and summer are the times of the year when most municipal shelters are the fullest ... People are doing outdoor activities which creates more of a chance that a dog will escape a yard or the owner. Thunderstorms and fireworks scare dogs and cause them to run and then get lost. People are moving or vacationing and often a pet no longer fits into their plans,” ACC said.

The message from ACC is clear --- they are relying on the community to work together to help provide loving homes for the animals in the shelter. The ACC is also offering new ways that people can see the status of the shelter.

“ACC is introducing a new Dog Kennel Dashboard which is a new tool that will help us keep the community updated with exact kennel data. This will be shared on Monday morning and Friday morning or more often as needed,” according to ACC.

The impact of full shelters is life or death for the animals housed there.

“When ACC releases information through media or on social platforms and the terms “at capacity” or “critical level” is used, this means that euthanasia of dogs for space/behavior could happen,” according to ACC.

There are ways people can help even if they aren’t able to adopt a pet, providing a temporary home for animals is always an option.

“If you can foster, don’t wait to hear that we are full and need help. Come now, a dog going to your home means a space for another dog who is entering the shelter,” according to the press release.

ACC provided a list of frequently asked questions about fostering pets and provided resources

Foster FAQ

If I foster a dog, do I have to keep them until I find it a home?

No, at any time you need to end the assignment, our foster coordinators will work with you to find another foster or you can bring the dog back to the shelter.

What if my dogs don’t get along with the foster dog?

Here are some best practices to help successfully introduce your new foster dog to your dogs. https://nycsecondchancerescue.org/decompression/ https://www.animalhumanesociety.org/resource/introducing-new-pet-your-household

If there is a serious issue, we will arrange to have you bring back the foster dog. How do I introduce a foster dog to my pets?

We will get you set up with our training partner GoodPup. You can zoom with them to help you through the proper way to introduce the foster to your home. https://www.animalhumanesociety.org/resource/introducing-new-pet-your-household

What if my foster dog has training or medical needs?

We will get you set up with our training partner GoodPup for free virtual training. You can schedule medical appointments with the ACC vet team. Also, any medications, food, supplies that are needed are provided.

Does ACC help find my foster dog a home?

Yes, your foster dog will show on the website under adoptable dogs. You will provide your contact information so potential adopters can contact you. You can provide photos and bios to be used on ACC social channels and you will receive information on adoption events you can attend to showcase your foster dog to potential adopters.

Below is a link for best practices on writing a great bio for your foster. https://resources.bestfriends.org/article/pet-profiles-how-write-adoption-bio-pet

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.