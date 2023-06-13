New dog adoption center holding Open House on Saturday in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday members of the public will get a first look at a much anticipated dog adoption center opening in Rowan County. An Open House will be held at the Nina Dix Adoption Center on Julian Road.

The event is from 12:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The center is located next door to the Rowan County Animal Shelter, 160 Adoption Way (formally 1465 Julian Road, across from Rowan County Fairgrounds) Salisbury.

Organizers say this may be the only opportunity the public will have to see the entire building. There will be no shelter animals in the building at this event, since this is the day Shelter Guardians will be giving this new facility to the homeless animals and citizens of Rowan County.

Animals and shelter staff will move in after this event.

Shelter Guardians’ $2.5 million fundraising goal for this project started in 2017, right after the dedication of the new intake room addition built at the Rowan Shelter. Construction of the building starting in March 2021.

The new facility is an 11,600 square foot structure with lots of room for dogs and potential owners to get to know each other.

There are private rooms where potential adopter and dog can get away from other people, noise, and other animals, and get the chance to see if the adoption is a good fit for all.

According to the Shelter Guardians web site, the Dog Adoption Center will also offer a surgery and spay/neuter room, surgery prep room, large dog recovery wards, small dog recovery suites, and adoptable dog suites. The kennels will include automatic watering and built in raised beds for improved health, comfort, and easier cleaning. There will be a separate “Puppy Palace” room to house the puppies and small dogs.

There is also be a dog food prep kitchen, a laundry and clean linen room, and a professional bathing and grooming room. With another 42 large dog kennels and four (4) giant dog kennels, this volunteer-friendly environment will offer a less stressful and healthier environment for the dogs and a safer environment for the volunteers and staff. There will also be ample space to provide spay and neuter surgeries for every dog and cat before they are adopted.

The idea for the center came from Nina Dix, the co-founder and president of Shelter Guardians, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rowan County Animal Shelter. SG is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that was founded in June 2014 with a mission to make the Rowan County Animal Shelter “a healthier and less stressful place for homeless animals while they await adoption.”

