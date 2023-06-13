Leaders look to expand ‘HOMES’ program to help homeowners with property taxes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners is looking into ways they can help homeowners who may be struggling financially.

On Tuesday night, the board will meet to discuss the HOMES program, which provides grants to help homeowners with their property taxes.

The program began in 2021. The first year they received 677 applications; last year that number quadrupled.

Mecklenburg County leaders want to extend the program to better meet the needs of the community.

Currently, the HOMES program offers grants of up to $340. That money goes to the county tax collector’s office; it reduces how much someone owes in property tax.

This year, a little more than 2,500 people applied, while a little more than half were approved.

Leaders have already laid out plans for next year’s funding; the 2024 budget will be $13.8 million.

They want to increase the average award to $515 and increase the number of recipients they are able to help.

This program does target those with low-to-moderate incomes. Applicants can’t exceed 80% of the area median income, which is about $75,000 dollars for a family of 4

The grant application will be opening on July 1. Those looking to apply can do so online.

