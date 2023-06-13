PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Grandma of 9 wins $200,000 after nearly forgetting to buy lottery ticket

Trina Cotton won $200,000 on a scratch-off Mega Bucks ticket. She plans to use the money to...
Trina Cotton won $200,000 on a scratch-off Mega Bucks ticket. She plans to use the money to make sure her family members, including her nine grandchildren, are comfortable, according to lottery officials.(Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina grandmother almost forgot to buy a scratch-off ticket, but after turning around on her way home, she picked up a ticket that won her $200,000.

Trina Cotton says she usually goes to the same store to buy a lottery ticket, according to the North Carolina Lottery. After a nail appointment Friday night, she started to head home but then realized she’d forgotten to buy a scratch off-ticket.

“There was a store right across the street from the salon, but I did a U-turn and drove about 20 minutes to go to my usual store,” Cotton told lottery officials. “I listened to the voice in my head telling me to go to my store.”

She bought her lucky $5 Mega Bucks ticket at Turner’s Mini Mart in Rocky Mount.

While scratching the ticket at home, Cotton couldn’t believe what she was seeing, even though lottery officials say she’d been telling people for years she would win big playing the lottery.

“I thought, ‘This can’t be right.’ I had to put my glasses on to make sure I was seeing it right,” she said.

Cotton collected her prize Monday at lottery headquarters. She received $142,501 after state and federal tax withholdings. She plans to use the money to make sure her family members, including her nine grandchildren, are comfortable.

“I really have dreamed about this,” she said. “If somebody in my family calls out for help, now I am able to help them.”

Cotton won the first top prize in the Mega Bucks game, which debuted in June. Seven $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozie Ervin Thompson is due in court on Monday.
Two county chase on I-85 results in arrest, charges for assaulting law enforcement
Eastway Drive in east Charlotte is closed due to an emergency situation, police said.
Eastway Drive reopened following emergency situation
Police were called to a deadly shooting on Southwest Boulevard in north Charlotte on Sunday...
Community leaders, CMPD express need for change after violent weekend
One dies after overnight shooting on Milton Road in east Charlotte
Police arrest Charlotte homicide suspects after they fled the country, officials say
The eastern side of Independence Park facing Hawthorne Lane.
Charlotte’s oldest park has reopened following $6 million renovation

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Police say a young girl was nearly kidnapped last week at a busy Belmont intersection.
Mom talks saving daughter during attempted kidnapping in Belmont
Three of the nine people injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said...
9 wounded in Denver mass shooting after Nuggets win, police say
Tickets may be purchased online and group sales are available.
Gem Theatre announces series of summer matinees
Utility crews working to restore power have blocked part of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.
Part of Albemarle Road blocked as storm cleanup continues