Gem Theatre announces series of summer matinees

Tickets may be purchased online and group sales are available.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - School is out and Summer is here! It’s time to enjoy $2 Summer Matinees at the Gem Theatre in Kannapolis. Enjoy an affordable, family-friendly movie every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. between June 13 and August 8.

Gem Theatre Summer Matinee Schedule

June 13 - DC League of Super Pets

June 20 - The Emoji Movie

June 27 - Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

July 5 - Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (note this is a Wednesday)

July 11 - The Angry Birds Movie

July 18 - Space Jam: A New Legacy

July 25 - Paw Patrol

August 1 - Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Tickets may be purchased online and group sales are available at Gem Theatre - The Showplace of Kannapolis, North Carolina - Gem Theatre - The Showplace of Kannapolis, North Carolina (gem-theatre.com)

