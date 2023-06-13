Crews battle house fire in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire crews were called for a house fire in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fire was on Knollcrest Drive. Crews said when they arrived, flames were showing.

Damage to the home’s roof and backside was visible.

Charlotte Fire said the blaze was controlled in 13 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

