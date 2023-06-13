Coast Guard rescues baby deer from Charleston Harbor
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew jumped into action last week to make a rescue in the Charleston Harbor.
Officials said the crew heard about a baby deer struggling to swim and helped bring it to safety.
The crew was in the harbor on a training exercise at the time.
The fawn was handed over to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
