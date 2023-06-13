CMPD: WWII vet, murder victim among newly-identified remains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the identification of three previously unidentified individuals, the department announced Tuesday.

CMPD’s Cold Case Unit worked with the nonprofits The DNA Doe Project and North Carolina Unidentified Project to identify the people through forensic genetic genealogy.

Oliver “O.D.” Doc Mundy

Oliver Doc Mundy (Provided photo)

The oldest set of remains was found on Feb. 9, 1988, in an elevator shaft at 237 N. Tryon St., the current Dunhill Hotel.

The building had been abandoned for seven years up until that point, but Dunhill Development was remodeling the building when the remains of Oliver Doc Mundy were found.

Mundy, known as “O.D.” by friends and family,” was born on July 20, 1923.

The World War II veteran was from Mooresville but had been known to live on the streets of Charlotte.

Mundy was identified in May 2023. His family will receive his remains for final arrangements.

Jose Elder Espinoza

Jose Elder Espinoza (Provided photo)

Partial skeletal remains of another person were found on Christmas Eve of 2008 near Dixie River Road. The county medical examiner determined his death was a homicide.

A now-retired CMPD detective contacted the DNA Doe Project in 2019 for help identifying the man.

He was identified in September 2022 as Jose Elder Espinoza, born on Jan. 18, 1978. His family had reported him missing in 2003.

His murder is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a detective.

Cody Ray Herrell

Cody Ray Herrell (Provided photo)

The last set of remains to be identified were found June 26, 2021, near the 4200 block of Trailer Drive.

No evidence of trauma was found by the medical examiner’s office.

Detectives reached out to the North Carolina Unidentified Project in 2022 to help with identifying him.

With the help of First Genes, he was identified as Cody Ray Herrell, born Feb. 13, 1983, in March 2023.

Detectives say he was from South Carolina but known to live on the streets of Charlotte.

His remains have been returned to his family for final arrangements.

As of today, the CMPD Cold Case Unit is still working to identify at least eight remaining victims, whose discoveries date back to 1975.

