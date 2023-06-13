Charlotte City Council adopts Fiscal Year 2024 budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council adopted the budget for the upcoming 2024 fiscal year during Monday night’s meeting.

That budget doesn’t increase property taxes and doesn’t lay off or furlough employees, according to the city.

Charlotte leaders said the budget has a continued focus on retaining and investing in employees. It includes a 6% salary increase for all general hourly employees and increases the minimum pay for hourly pay plan employees to $46,200 by January.

Additionally, city officials said the budget:

Provides a 4% salary pool for salaried employees

Gives a minimum 8% salary increase for all hourly police officers and sergeants

Increases starting pay for police officers and firefighters by 10.5% by January

Provides a 5.5% to 8% salary increase for all hourly firefighters

While property taxes won’t increase, fees for solid waste, stormwater and water will rise. City staff said that will typically equate to a 72-cent monthly solid waste increase; a 43-cent monthly stormwater increase; and a $3.10 monthly water increase.

Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston was the only council member to vote against the fiscal year budget.

