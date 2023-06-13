Canadian Grand Prix next stop for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis-based MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season will continue with Round 9, the Canadian Grand Prix, at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

Canada initially became part of Formula 1′s calendar in 1967, switching between Mosport Park and Mont-Tremblant, before a semi-permanent circuit was formed on the man-made Ile Notre Dame in Montreal’s Saint Lawrence River in 1978.

That inaugural round was won by Canadian icon Gilles Villeneuve, after whom the circuit was named in 1982 following his untimely death. The ‘Salut Gilles’ signature still straddles the track’s start/finish line in his honor. Montreal swiftly established itself as one of Formula 1′s most popular venues, with the vibrant city opening its arms to the championship, and last season it made a successful return after a two-year pandemic-enforced absence.

The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve looks simple on paper, given its length is just 4.3km and it has only seven complexes of note, but is deceptively challenging. The circuit is characterized by high-speed sections linked by medium-speed chicanes and a couple of heavy braking zones, with strong traction essential out of the slow-speed hairpins. The proximity of the walls adds to the challenge for drivers, none more so than at the final chicane, the exit of which is dubbed the Wall of Champions due to the number of elite competitors who have suffered costly accidents at the complex.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team enters the ninth round of the season in seventh place in the Constructors’ Championship, having amassed eight points. Nico Hulkenberg has a strong record in Montreal, having taken points in each of his last six Canadian GP starts, commencing that run with an eye-catching fifth in 2014. That was also the race at which Kevin Magnussen collected his best result at the circuit, classifying ninth.

Guenther Steiner - Team Principal:

Round 9 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship brings us to the Canadian Grand Prix. After a short stint of European races, where does Montreal sit in your line-up of flyaway races?

“For the team, it’s in the middle of the ‘European season’ but for me, it’s not actually a flyaway race because it’s one of the closest races to get to. With Canada, it’s difficult to find a date when it’s not snowing and not in the middle of the European races, as you can’t do it before we start to race in Europe as there’s always a chance it’s still snowing or at least cold there.

“The Canadian Grand Prix is a great event, the fans always enjoy it and they’re very good fans there, I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Gilles-Villeneuve circuit is a fast, low-downforce track – will this play to the strengths of the VF-23 or does it highlight any limitations?

“Like always this season, we don’t really know where we stack up, going from race to race, it’s difficult to predict. We’re not only predicting ourselves but we also have to predict our opponents as everything is so close, there’s a lot of competition within a few tenths. We need to go Montreal, do our best and work on our race pace, which was not where we wanted it to be in Spain.”

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team once again registered a top-eight fastest pit stop time during the Spanish Grand Prix. Can you explain some of the work that has gone on behind the scenes by the team to reach such goals?

“A lot of time has been spent in the last year to make our pit stops better, or good again. In the two years where we struggled, we went backward, as with everything. We’ve got a new trainer for our group, Faith Atack-Martin, and she’s doing a fantastic job. She’s responsible for keeping the team physically and mentally in the right place. Our Chief Mechanic, Toby Brown, keeps the group motivated the best he can, and our strategist, Faissal Fdil, who looks at the analysis of the pit stop and pit stop practice is also putting in a lot of effort because you can lose a lot of time.

“Normally you can’t gain time in a pit stop because everyone is doing a very good job, but you can lose a lot of time. Everybody is getting better, we had a top 10 result in Barcelona with the eighth fastest pit stop in the race, but if we keep working hard, I think we can get even better.”

Kevin Magnussen:

Round 9 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship brings us to the Canadian Grand Prix. You had a great qualifying last year, starting the race from P5. Can you share some of the traits of the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and why it’s considered a driver’s favorite?

“I personally like most of the older circuits, those that have a bit more character and aren’t as flat and wide as many of the newer tracks. The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is definitely one of those and it’s a track that is very good for racing with the long straight. There are always good opportunities for overtaking and it’s never a dull race. There’s also often a good chance of changing weather and generally, it’s a great atmosphere at the Canadian Grand Prix.”

The Canadian Grand Prix will be your 150th race entry in Formula 1. We know you don’t count numbers or accolades, but at the start of your career did you ever think you’d reach that number, and what do you see for your future in Formula 1?

“It’s great to have had such a long time in Formula 1. As a small kid, I was dreaming of racing in Formula 1 someday and to have reached this many races and have all those years in the sport, I feel very grateful for the opportunity. I’m excited I’m still around and still able to live my dream.

“What I see for my future, I’m in a good spot right now. I’m in a great team of great people and am often given the opportunity to race towards the front. I’ve had many opportunities with Haas and I see a great future for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. I very much hope I can be a part of that and live to see the fruits of all the hard work and progress that’s being made at the moment.”

You were presented with the ‘Overtake of the Month’ award last time out, winning the fan vote for your move on Logan Sargeant in Monaco. Is it positive to receive recognition like this, especially given it’s voted for by fans, when you aren’t necessarily fighting for wins or podiums currently?

“It always means a lot when it comes from the fans, especially during a weekend like we had in Monaco where nothing really went our way. It was a nice pat on the shoulder from the fans that they saw this move and at least recognized it by voting for it. I’d like to thank the fans for the recognition, and I’m focused on achieving some more meaningful results on track.”

Nico Hulkenberg:

It was another blistering qualifying performance from you in Spain to extract everything out of the VF-23. You’ve said you’re feeling at one with the car, is there anything in particular that has made that connection, or is it simply getting into a rhythm of racing again?

“I often feel really comfortable in the car over one lap. We’re getting the tires up to the right temperature quickly and I can squeeze everything out. On the long runs, however, we’re struggling on some tracks with our tire management. That’s definitely an area where we want to improve.”

We head to Canada for Round 9 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. You’ve scored in every race around the Gilles-Villeneuve circuit since 2014 – an impressive feat. What do you like about the track?

“Montreal is one of my favorites – it’s a track with a really nice flow and a great mix of street circuit and a race track. Around the track, you can see how much Canada loves Formula 1. The whole city embraces the race and the locals give us a very warm welcome.”

It will be Kevin’s 150th Grand Prix this weekend in Montreal. As a driver that will be reaching a poignant number of races themselves later this season, can you comment on what an achievement it is to have such longevity in this sport?

“First of all, congratulations to Kevin for this achievement! When someone has done so many races in Formula 1, it just shows the quality over many, many years.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.