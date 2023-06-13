PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount

Total expected spending for the holiday is up from last year’s $20 billion, per the NRF
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Consumers are expected to spend a record-high of more than $22 billion to celebrate Father’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with the website and app, Eventbrite, proposed giving your dad an experience or a special outing as a gift this year.

If he loves cars, find tickets to a local car show where he can go with some friends, Bigham suggested.

Bigham also provided an idea for the dad who likes an adult beverage after work.

“Check out whiskey tastings and wine courses in your local city,” she suggested. “These exist, you’ll find hundreds of them and there’s thousands of them coast to coast across the country at all different price points. And this is a great way to get dad out of the house and have them learn a little bit more about the history techniques, how to make his own cocktail.”

Bigham provided ideas for all types of dads:

Foodies: Sign up for a cooking class or look for a food tour in your city. There are barbecue and pizza tours in lots of locations around the country.

Sports fan: Buy some golf lessons or sign him up for a fun run.

Adventure dad: Find outdoor activities like surfing lessons, cave tours, or maybe even zip lining.

