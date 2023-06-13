PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
LIVE: Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a celebration to commemorate Juneteenth. (POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Juneteenth concert Tuesday night at the White House.

The concert is a “celebration of community, culture and music,” according to the White House, and is scheduled to feature musicians including Jennifer Hudson and Method Man.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 to commemorate when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned of their freedom, which took place on June 19, 1865.

