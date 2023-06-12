PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard

Take a Look: Police get reports of "non-human" creatures in Vegas; a bear is spotted in the Florida surf. (CNN, LAS VEGAS METRO PD, CHRIS BARRON, STEFANI SADDLER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Newly released body camera footage from a bizarre police call shows officers freaked out by a family’s otherworldly claims.

Shortly after Las Vegas police witnessed a strange, green streak falling from the sky, they were called to a family’s home with reports of a “non-human creature” in their backyard.

“It was like a big creature, around 10 feet tall,” a family member said.

One officer is heard saying he is “so nervous” and has “butterflies.”

“My partner saw something fall out of the sky. I’m kind of curious,” an officer tells the family in the video.

Officers searched the neighborhood and spoke to other residents but found nothing.

The case was eventually closed as unfounded, but the responding officers were clearly a bit rattled.

An officer joked with the family saying if the beings come back, “deal with it yourself.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozie Ervin Thompson is due in court on Monday.
Two county chase on I-85 results in arrest, charges for assaulting law enforcement
A homicide investigation is underway off the 12600 block of Atkins Circle Drive in south...
Homicide reported in south Charlotte
The scene on N. Ellis St. in Salisbury
Lightning strike causes three alarm fire at Salisbury youth sports ministry building
Emanuel Bedford
Man accused in killing of Deidre Reid returned to Chesterfield County jail, deputies say
The scene on Beatties Ford Road
1 seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

Latest News

House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher answers call that her own home is on fire
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
In rubble beneath I-95 collapse in Philadelphia, investigators looking for truck fire’s cause
Vice President Kamala Harris stood in for President Joe Biden in saluting college athletes at...
Biden getting root canal; misses College Athlete Day at White House and reschedules NATO meeting
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
Police say a shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others,...
Shooting at California birthday party leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded