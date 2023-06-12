Thunderstorms down trees, leave 7,000+ without power in east Charlotte
Storms downed trees and power lines in several places east of Charlotte on Monday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A batch of quick-moving storms caused damage throughout parts of east Charlotte on Monday afternoon.
Winds and thunderstorms took down multiple trees and killed power to thousands in the Hickory Ridge and Mint Hill areas.
A large tree took down at least three power line poles on Albemarle Road near Manchester Lane, shutting down traffic on the inbound side of the highway.
More than 7,000 Duke Energy customers were without power east of Charlotte. According to the company’s outage map, power is expected to be restored by 11:45 p.m.
A few miles away from the Albemarle Road scene, a large tree came down on Montezuma Trail in a neighborhood cul-de-sac. A WBTV crew at the scene saw neighbors driving through yards to get out of the neighborhood.
Much of the severe weather pushed east of the Charlotte region by 5:30 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in both Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.
Residents can keep up with the latest WBTV forecast and outage details both on-air and online.
Related: POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.