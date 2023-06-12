PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Thunderstorms down trees, leave 7,000+ without power in east Charlotte

Storms downed trees and power lines in several places east of Charlotte on Monday afternoon.
Strong thunderstorms took down a large tree on Montezuma Trail in the Hickory Ridge area.
Strong thunderstorms took down a large tree on Montezuma Trail in the Hickory Ridge area.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A batch of quick-moving storms caused damage throughout parts of east Charlotte on Monday afternoon.

Winds and thunderstorms took down multiple trees and killed power to thousands in the Hickory Ridge and Mint Hill areas.

A large tree took down at least three power line poles on Albemarle Road near Manchester Lane, shutting down traffic on the inbound side of the highway.

More than 7,000 Duke Energy customers were without power east of Charlotte. According to the company’s outage map, power is expected to be restored by 11:45 p.m.

A few miles away from the Albemarle Road scene, a large tree came down on Montezuma Trail in a neighborhood cul-de-sac. A WBTV crew at the scene saw neighbors driving through yards to get out of the neighborhood.

Much of the severe weather pushed east of the Charlotte region by 5:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in both Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.

Residents can keep up with the latest WBTV forecast and outage details both on-air and online.

Related: POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates

