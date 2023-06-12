PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

South Carolinians to rally this weekend for access to Alzheimer’s treatment drugs

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Mary Green
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In March, nearly 1,000 people from all 50 states gathered outside the White House, holding signs and demanding access to Alzheimer’s treatments.

This weekend, South Carolinians will make that same call at a rally in Columbia.

“The people who have early stages are asking us to let them and their doctors choose their medical treatment and not bar them from access,” Taylor Wilson of the South Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association said.

Within the next month, the FDA is expected to decide if it will approve Lecanemab, a drug that appears to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services initially said they would not cover the cost for all patients, with the drug priced at more than $26,000 a year out of pocket.

Now CMS said it will pay for it, but only if doctors take part in a data registry that has yet to be rolled out.

“People who have this disease, who are progressing out of the range where they can actually receive the treatment, number in 2,000 a day,” Wilson said. “So those 2,000 a day don’t have time for the creation of a registry or for those details to be released or for even the physicians and physicians’ offices to learn about the registry.”

Right now, an estimated 110,000 South Carolinians are living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias in South Carolina, a number that is expected to keep rising.

Advocates say this access is what they have been fighting for on their Walks to End Alzheimer’s across the country every year: for people to have more time with their loved ones.

Laura Joseph has been part of that fight and plans to attend Saturday’s rally in Columbia.

“I lost my Gran to Alzheimer’s when I was 14,” Joseph said. “If she had access to the treatments that we have today, we would’ve been able to have more time together.”

For Joseph — who also saw the effects of the disease daily firsthand as a pharmacist — the fight has become more personal.

She has seizures and was recently diagnosed with a condition that has been linked to the early stages of Alzheimer’s for some people.

“It could be that some of these medications could help me in the future, but if I don’t have access to them … then that’s putting me potentially at a disadvantage,” Joseph said.

The statewide rally for access to Alzheimer’s treatment will be this Saturday, June 17, in Columbia.

It’ll happen at Martin Luther King Jr. Park (2300 Greene St.) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Organizers expect advocates from all across the state will be there, as similar rallies will be held in all 50 states this month.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozie Ervin Thompson is due in court on Monday.
Two county chase on I-85 results in arrest, charges for assaulting law enforcement
Eastway Drive in east Charlotte is closed due to an emergency situation, police said.
Eastway Drive reopened following emergency situation
Police were called to a deadly shooting on Southwest Boulevard in north Charlotte on Sunday...
Community leaders, CMPD express need for change after violent weekend
One dies after overnight shooting on Milton Road in east Charlotte
Police arrest Charlotte homicide suspects after they fled the country, officials say
The eastern side of Independence Park facing Hawthorne Lane.
Charlotte’s oldest park has reopened following $6 million renovation

Latest News

City leaders discussed plans for redeveloping 20 acres of the old Eastland Mall site. Work is...
Council promises funds for Eastland, approves River District Tennis Complex
Trump's Saturday appearances in Georgia and North Carolina were his first since the...
Trump delivers remarks at NC GOP Convention
Trump delivers remarks at NCGOP Convention
Lt. Governor Mark Robinson
Trump pledges to endorse Mark Robinson for North Carolina governor
FILE - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at North Carolina A&T State University, in...
North Carolina governor signs bill allowing Blue Cross to restructure