Rain, clouds to kick off the workweek

Tuesday is looking much better, with mostly sunny skies and a high in the low 80s.
It’ll be cloudy throughout the day, with the chance for one or two more storms in the afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The workweek is starting off with rain, but those showers should taper down around the start of the morning commute.

It’ll be cloudy throughout the day, with the chance for one or two more storms in the afternoon. Look for highs in the 80s.

Tuesday is looking much better, with mostly sunny skies and a high in the low 80s.

