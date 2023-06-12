PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Park flagpole and flag dedication Tuesday in Salisbury

Veterans had pushed for flag placement at Bell Tower Green Park
The flagpole was placed at the park entrance on the corner of W. Innes and S. Church St.
The flagpole was placed at the park entrance on the corner of W. Innes and S. Church St.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The public is invited to the official dedication of the new flagpole and flag at the Bell Tower Green Park in downtown Salisbury on Tuesday.

The City of Salisbury and the Rowan County Veterans Council will dedicate the flag at 1:00 p.m. at the entrance to the park on the corner of W. Innes and Church St.

Tuesday is also recognized as Flag Day.

In September, 2022, the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.

The $13 million park was built largely by private donations and opened in October 2021. Located between West Innes, South Church, West Fisher and South Jackson streets, the park has become a popular gathering spot for families and the venue for major events like a Christmas tree lighting.

In August a veterans group began protesting the absence of a flag in the park by standing outside the park entrance and waving American flags.

“This is an American city, and All-American city, and we have no flag, so my passion is I fought for this flag, I watched people die for this flag, I’ve seen people born under this flag, so why no flag,” said veteran Thomas “Ski” Kopetzky. “This beautiful park, Bell Tower Green, it needs a flag.”

