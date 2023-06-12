No-cost day camps for kids help struggling parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the end of the school year, millions of children across the country turn to summer camps and day programs to keep them busy – energized – and engaged.

But for many, it leads to too much time on their hands.

Research shows crime rates typically go up during the summer months and much of that police attribute to school-aged kids.

For parents who can’t afford expensive summer camps -- there is help out there.

Programs in our area like the Save Our Children Movement help low-income families keep kids occupied all year long.

“How can we save more of them? Prevention is everything.”

Rodney McGill runs the Save Our Children Movement.

A non-profit organization that hopes to raise the next generation of leaders by teaching the skills they need to succeed on their own.

People who run the group know those values need to be instilled early before it’s too late.

“Once they’ve unfortunately been shot, once they’ve been compromised, there’s really too little for people to do,” McGill told us.

His group runs day camps all year long for children in the community for no cost.

It’s a helpful hand for many parents who can’t afford traditional summer camps and a way to keep children occupied and away from bad situations.

“Children learn from imitation, what they see is what they do. So we show them great examples of how they can conduct themselves.” Counselor Wise Shahid said.

Save Our Children runs two locations in the area trying to embed themselves where the need is greatest.

And while there are plenty of people to help out, it takes money to keep the project up and running.

“We have the people to get the job done, but the funding behind it is the most important thing so we can do what we need to do.” Shahid explained.

Much of that funding comes from the city, but there are gaps they’d like to fill.

“We help people go from a place of dependence to self-sufficiency.” Grace Smith said.

Recently, a group from Grace-Mar Services dropped a major donation of more than $100,000 as part of a business incubator program, to help support and expand when Save Our Children does here. Mecklenburg County also contributed over three-quarters of a million dollars.

“We’ve got to find a way to make it so we can all have the American dream.” Grace Smith with Grace-Mar Services said.

Because it’s not the children here that are the worry, it’s the ones not filling these chairs, who may be in the greatest need. Those involved see the funding as less of a donation and more of an investment.

“When you invest in others, you do reap the rewards,” Smith said.

