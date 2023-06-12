Nazareth Child & Family Connection annual $2,000 giveaway, steak dinner scheduled for June 24

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A scrumptious grilled steak, live music and the chance to win $2,000 and other prizes headline the 29th Annual $2,000 Giveaway Benefitting Nazareth Child & Family Connection on Saturday, June 24

The dinner, held at the Rowan Shriners Club, is one of Nazareth’s major annual fundraising events that helps the nonprofit continue its commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for every child, individual, and families.

“This is always a great opportunity to have an enjoyable evening with friends, have an awesome meal and help Nazareth at the same time,” said Jennifer Ethridge, CEO and president of Nazareth. “This is one of our favorite events every year. It’s an opportunity for us to share Nazareth’s mission and vision with folks and have a great time with our community neighbors.”

The evening costs $100 per couple, which includes a steak dinner for two and entry into a drawing for $2,000 in cash. Other prizes include an ocean-front beach vacation, a Dempsey Essick print and jewelry.

The evening begins with a social gathering at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. There will also be live music by Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot.

To purchase tickets, call 704.279.5556 or email hcrigler@nazcfc.org.

About Nazareth Child & Family Connection: Founded in 1906, Nazareth Child & Family Connection is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for every child, individual and families. In addition to the residential services for children and foster care program, Nazareth Child & Family Connection has outpatient facilities in Salisbury and Lexington serving individuals with mental health, substance abuse, developmental disabilities, as well as behavioral health needs.

Nazareth offers an array of services, including family foster care, adoptions, transitional living services for young adults, day treatment for elementary and middle school children, teen mother residential services, level two therapeutic residential, individual and group outpatient therapy, psychiatric services and outpatient substance abuse therapy in Rowan, Davidson, and Stanly counties. If you would like more information about giving or volunteering at Nazareth, please contact Hugo Crigler, director of development, at 704.279.5556 ext. 1113 or by emailing hcrigler@nazcfc.org.

