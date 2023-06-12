Morning clouds to break for some afternoon sunshine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Clouds this morning will break for some sunshine and the afternoon will be warm and humid with highs in the low to middle 80s.

Today : Warm, humid, stray PM shower

Tuesday : More sunshine, pleasant

Late Week: Mainly dry, very warm

As the cold front moves through the Carolinas, an isolated shower or thunderstorm may still flare up this afternoon, mainly along and south/east of Interstate 85.

Look for it to be mostly clear and cooler tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday will be dry with plenty of sunshine, a little lower humidity and pleasant afternoon readings in the lower 80s.

Wednesday will bring mixed clouds and sun with just an isolated thundershower possible during the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.

Warmer weather will head our way for the end of the week. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Thursday and Friday, but most areas will stay warm and dry with highs in the upper 80s to near lower 90 degrees.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

