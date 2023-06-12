Police arrest Charlotte homicide suspects after they fled the country, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested two people accused of fleeing the country after the murder of a man in east Charlotte in May.

Juan Santiago-Flores was found dead at the 2100 block of Milton Road. Investigators said they were responding to another call in the area when they heard gunshots.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to shots fired in the area of Milton Road, just south of The Plaza.

Police said Erik Espino-Perez and William Espino-Perez were both arrested June 2 after trying to re-enter the United States. According to CMPD, the men fled the country after Santiago-Flores’s murder.

The arrest was made with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Both men were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

People can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

