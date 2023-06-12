Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to police, the investigation is happening in the 2000 block of Quentin Street.

No further details were immediately made available.

