PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte, CMPD says

According to police, the investigation is happening in the 2000 block of Quentin Street.
The investigation is happening on Quentin Street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to police, the investigation is happening in the 2000 block of Quentin Street.

No further details were immediately made available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Beatties Ford Road
1 seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says
A 16- and an 18-year-old were killed after a police chase late Thursday night ended in a crash...
Teens killed after chase ends in crash in Rowan Co., troopers say
Plane crash
One dead after plane crashes in Orangeburg County
The investigation is happening on Peppervine Lane.
CMPD: Suspect arrested in south Charlotte homicide
A homicide investigation is underway off the 12600 block of Atkins Circle Drive in south...
Homicide reported in south Charlotte

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte
Jessie Apple told WIS what he witnessed moments before the aircraft went down.
Witness describes seeing Orangeburg County plane crash
The scene on N. Ellis St. in Salisbury
Lightning strike causes fire at Salisbury church building
About 8,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the lake from a private manhole.
Sewage spill leads to ‘No Swim’ advisory for portion of Lake Norman