Groundbreaking held for new firehouse on N. Tryon St.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A groundbreaking was held Monday morning for Firehouse 45 on North Tryon Street in east Charlotte

According to information from the city of Charlotte, the two-story, three-bay firehouse was one of three identified in the Construct Fire Facilities Program approved in the 2022 fiscal year budget.

The goal of Firehouse 45 is to help decrease emergency response times in the surrounding neighborhoods, specifically the Hidden Valley community.

Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and other city leaders were on hand for the groundbreaking.

Charlotte Fire Chief Johnson, Mayor Lyles and other city leaders breaking ground on Firehouse 45 on North Tryon Street. The goal is to decrease emergency response times in the surrounding neighborhoods, specifically the Hidden Valley community. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/VhEw9KmSci — Mary Calkins (@MaryCalkinsTV) June 12, 2023

Watch WBTV News at noon for more on this morning’s ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.