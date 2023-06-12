PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Groundbreaking held for new firehouse on N. Tryon St.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A groundbreaking was held Monday morning for Firehouse 45 on North Tryon Street in east Charlotte

According to information from the city of Charlotte, the two-story, three-bay firehouse was one of three identified in the Construct Fire Facilities Program approved in the 2022 fiscal year budget.

The goal of Firehouse 45 is to help decrease emergency response times in the surrounding neighborhoods, specifically the Hidden Valley community.

Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and other city leaders were on hand for the groundbreaking.

Watch WBTV News at noon for more on this morning’s ceremony.

