Dry weather returns Tuesday before storm chances return Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A calmer Tuesday is ahead with a few more chances for scattered storms within the next week.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm, dry.

Wednesday: Few storms possible, mid 80s.

Father’s Day Weekend: Scattered storms return, warm!

The cold front that brought storms to the area on Monday will be south of us by Tuesday, leaving us dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances over the next week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Morning lows will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to the low 60s in our central and southeastern counties. High temperatures will lift back into the low 80s by the afternoon.

The aforementioned front will remain stalled out across the region and will be the focal point of any storm development for the next few days.

The best chance for rain will thus stay south of our area, but a few showers and storms will be possible locally on Wednesday. From there, mainly dry and warm conditions are likely to round out the week and highs could approach the 90-degree mark by Friday!

Father’s Day Weekend: Although a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out on Saturday, a better chance for scattered storms arrives by Sunday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s both afternoons. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

