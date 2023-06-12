Director of Power Cross says devastating fire will have little impact on group’s ministries

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Executive Director of the Christian youth sports ministry Power Cross says a devastating fire that destroyed an administration building on Sunday will not stop the ministry its service.

“For the most part as far as how we serve the boys, it’s not going to affect us,” said Cory Knight. “Just a few bumps and a slight distraction, otherwise, we should be able to keep serving the boys.”

Power Cross, with locations in Statesville and Salisbury, is a youth sports ministry for young men ages 7-12. “We do a snack and dinner every day that we’re here and we teach them about Jesus.”

The building, located in the 300 block of N. Ellis St., was struck by lightning on Sunday afternoon just after 4:30 p.m. The fire spread quickly, destroying the facility.

Knight says the ministry is currently serving about 70 young men in the community.

“The Bible tells us in Isaiah 61:4 that we will rebuild and we will be stronger and the Lord uses these things to make us stronger, to teach us and to help us to grow,” Knight said.

First Baptist Church has offered the use of its facilities in the First Ministry Center (FMC) to Power Cross. Ironically, lightning sparked a fire at the FMC less than three years ago. When the FMC was repaired, dozens of lightning rods were placed on the roof.

