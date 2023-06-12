Deadly north Charlotte shooting caps off violent weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police were called to a deadly shooting in north Charlotte late Sunday night, capping off what was a violent weekend across the area.

Originally, police said the investigation was happening on Quentin Street. Since then, the location has changed to Southwest Boulevard, which is near West Charlotte High School.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say this happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday. They said someone who saw the shooting called 911.

Investigators say they found a man who had been shot and pronounced dead on the scene. CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said the victim was approximately 36 years old.

Butler added it is very early in the investigation and police have already been speaking to some people who are cooperating with the investigative process.

The name of the person killed has not yet been made public.

Sunday night’s shooting was the third homicide police responded to over the weekend in the Charlotte area.

Before the shooting Sunday night, police say just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, they found Reginald Gilkesson with gunshot wounds on Atkins Circle in south Charlotte.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. No other details have been released.

On Saturday, police say Justin Johnson was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Peppervine Lane also in south Charlotte.

Lawrence Jackson is in custody and charged with murder in that shooting.

