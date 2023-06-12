CMPD: Emergency situation closes Eastway Drive in east Charlotte

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An emergency situation has closed Eastway Drive in east Charlotte, police say.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, this is in the 300 block of Eastway Drive. There weren’t specific details immediately provided about what this emergency situation is.

Eastway Drive has been shut down and drivers should find an alternate route.

Medic said that crews are on the scene.

The Charlotte Area Transit System is telling passengers to expect delays on the blue line.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

