Charlotte’s oldest park has reopened following $6 million renovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Independence Park, the first and oldest public park in Charlotte, has reopened to visitors following its closure in 2021 for a nearly $6 million renovation project.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation led the project, which was funded through the County’s Fiscal Years 2019-2023 Capital Improvement Program.

Improvements include a 12-foot-wide greenway with ties to Hawthorne Lane and Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

Hawthorne Lane splits Independence Park into two sections. The upper park contains a formal perennial garden, large, leafy trees, a nature playground, and a reconfigured parking lot.

The lower park contains more trails, a playground, a renovated picnic pavilion, several updated athletic fields, permanent restrooms, and the 300-seat Independence Park Stadium.

A mural titled “Natural Rhythms” by Charlotte artist Georgie Nakima now adorns the façade of the Amory Building, which faces the park. The mural was done in partnership with the Arts & Science Council.

Independence Park first opened in 1912, but it was not initially available for use by all Mecklenburg County residents. The park’s 1905 deed states that there should be “established … a public park for the use of white people.”

Acknowledging this history and to build a future in which all people can enjoy the park, the recent renovations have been led by principles of equity, inclusion and accessibility. The renovations also sought to restore the original design vision created by landscape architect John Nolan.

“Our job is to enhance wellness for all residents,” said W. Lee Jones, the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department director. “To that end, we are working alongside people of all backgrounds and abilities to ensure our facilities, including Independence Park, reflect diverse perspectives, meet various needs, and contribute to a healthier, inclusive future.”

Residents are invited to a reopening event from 10-11:30 a.m. June 29 to check out the park and its new features.

