Charlotte gas prices take another small jump over the past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The average gas prices in Charlotte rose by exactly 2 cents last week to $3.36 a gallon as of June 12, per GasBuddy’s daily survey of over 660 stations in the area.

This minor increase follows a similar 1.6-cent jump in the week before last, contributing to average gas prices being 12.6 cents per gallon higher in Charlotte than a month ago, according to the reports.

Throughout the Queen City, the cheapest gas station was priced at $3.07 a gallon while the most expensive station was $3.59 – a 52-cent per gallon difference.

Even with this reported uptick, however, Charlotte still sits below the national average for gas prices, which took a 5.6-cent leap to $3.57 a gallon over the past week. GasBuddy’s reported U.S. average is also up 5.7 cents per gallon from last month.

“We’ve seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and also in Florida. These areas saw prices jump up in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks. Exacerbating these routine jumps was government data that showed the third straight week with U.S. gasoline demand over the critical 9 million barrel per day mark, putting upward pressure on average prices in other areas as well,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead. The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel.”

