PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte city leaders to consider two affordable housing projects

One of those is a new development in Ballantyne, while the other is already existing apartments in south Charlotte.
The Charlotte Woods apartments along Scaleybark Road near Woodlawn Road has 266 units, a mix of one and two bedrooms.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City leaders are set to look at two different affordable housing projects during Monday night’s meeting.

One of those is a new development in Ballantyne, while the other is already existing apartments in south Charlotte.

The Charlotte Woods apartments along Scaleybark Road near Woodlawn Road has 266 units, a mix of one and two bedrooms.

The owner is asking the city for $8 million from the housing trust fund that will go toward the $44 million cost of renovating the apartments. That would include things like upgrading HVAC and replacing windows and roofs.

In exchange, the owner would agree to provide the bulk of the apartments - 133 to be exact - to those making 60% of the area median income, which is $56,520 for a family of four.

Approximately 80 apartments would be rented to those making 30% of the area median income, the lowest income that’s just over $28,000 a year. Finally, 53 units would go to those at 80% AMI, which is about $75,000 a year.

These parameters would stay this way for 20 years.

The county has already agreed to provide $4 million as well as the county’s portion of the property tax bill will go toward rental subsidies for the next 20 years.

There is one other affordable housing project on Monday’s agenda and that’s down in Ballantyne.

It’s land the city owns next to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s south division team office along Providence Road West.

The deal would lease the land to Crossland Southeast for one dollar. The developer would build a 60-unit apartment complex known as Evoke Living at Ballantyne.

That would provide various levels of affordable apartments for at least 60 years.

This project is part of the city’s plan to spend more than $26 million to create 700 affordable apartments this year.

Related: ‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway off the 12600 block of Atkins Circle Drive in south...
Homicide reported in south Charlotte
The scene on Beatties Ford Road
1 seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says
Emanuel Bedford
Man accused in killing of Deidre Reid returned to Chesterfield County jail, deputies say
Ozie Ervin Thompson is due in court on Monday.
Two county chase on I-85 results in arrest, charges for assaulting law enforcement
The scene on N. Ellis St. in Salisbury
Lightning strike causes three alarm fire at Salisbury youth sports ministry building

Latest News

Johnathan Burch is graduating from Butler High School on Monday.
Butler High graduate uses loss as inspiration to achieve
Cabarrus County Department of Human Services Adult and Aging Division will hold a special...
Cabarrus County hosting two events for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Police were called to a deadly shooting on Southwest Boulevard in north Charlotte on Sunday...
Deadly north Charlotte shooting caps off violent weekend
The evening begins with a social gathering at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. There will...
Nazareth Child & Family Connection annual $2,000 giveaway, steak dinner scheduled for June 24