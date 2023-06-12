Charlotte city leaders to consider two affordable housing projects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City leaders are set to look at two different affordable housing projects during Monday night’s meeting.

One of those is a new development in Ballantyne, while the other is already existing apartments in south Charlotte.

The Charlotte Woods apartments along Scaleybark Road near Woodlawn Road has 266 units, a mix of one and two bedrooms.

The owner is asking the city for $8 million from the housing trust fund that will go toward the $44 million cost of renovating the apartments. That would include things like upgrading HVAC and replacing windows and roofs.

In exchange, the owner would agree to provide the bulk of the apartments - 133 to be exact - to those making 60% of the area median income, which is $56,520 for a family of four.

Approximately 80 apartments would be rented to those making 30% of the area median income, the lowest income that’s just over $28,000 a year. Finally, 53 units would go to those at 80% AMI, which is about $75,000 a year.

These parameters would stay this way for 20 years.

The county has already agreed to provide $4 million as well as the county’s portion of the property tax bill will go toward rental subsidies for the next 20 years.

There is one other affordable housing project on Monday’s agenda and that’s down in Ballantyne.

It’s land the city owns next to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s south division team office along Providence Road West.

The deal would lease the land to Crossland Southeast for one dollar. The developer would build a 60-unit apartment complex known as Evoke Living at Ballantyne.

That would provide various levels of affordable apartments for at least 60 years.

This project is part of the city’s plan to spend more than $26 million to create 700 affordable apartments this year.

