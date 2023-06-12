PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Butler High graduate uses loss as inspiration to achieve

Johnathan Burch has overcome personal tragedy to achieve and accomplish his goals.
Next year he's attending Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn. on a full-tuition leadership and academic merit-based scholarship.
By Alex Giles
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Butler High School’s graduation ceremony is taking place on Monday.

It’s a special moment for everyone who is graduating, as each student has their own journey.

That includes Butler High’s student body president, Johnathan Burch, who has overcome personal tragedy to achieve and accomplish his goals.

During his four years, Burch lost his mother to cancer when he was a sophomore.

Instead of letting grief consume him, he used the loss of his mother as motivation.

“I just knew that I wanted to grow out of that experience and I didn’t want to be the one that just immediately stops everything after that happened,” Burch said. “It really motivated me to keep going.”

Next year he’s attending Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn. on a full-tuition leadership and academic merit-based scholarship.

Then, he’s looking ahead to pursuing a career in politics, eventually aiming for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

