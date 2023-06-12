PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado

A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old boy, police said. (Credit: KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By KUSA Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KUSA) - A Colorado mother was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the death of her 2-month-old boy Miles Basello.

The baby’s father said she struggled with postpartum psychosis and went to the hospital multiple times to get help.

On Saturday, police went to a home in Boulder, Colorado, to do a welfare check on a woman in a mental health crisis.

Miles’ father said his family’s search for help began weeks ago when the baby’s mother, Anna Englund, threatened to hurt herself and the boy.

“I can’t comprehend like the medical base, backing for her acting that way. I can’t comprehend her internal thought process,” he said.

Miles’ father wanted to maintain privacy, but he felt like the community needed to have more context about the situation.

“It’s weird that you can form a life with somebody and this happens, and it’s like ‘What?’ You wouldn’t think that was that person,” he said.

After hours of searching, police said they found Englund in the parking lot of Boulder Community Hospital.

Officers rushed Miles to the emergency room, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The boy’s father said Englund visited that same hospital twice in the past few weeks trying to get help during postpartum.

Now she is behind bars facing first-degree murder and child abuse charges.

“It’s something I don’t think anybody should have to experience in their life, you know?” Miles’ father said.

Police have not said how Miles died, but the coroner’s officer will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

