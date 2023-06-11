Two county chase on I-85 results in arrest, charges for assaulting law enforcement

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A chase involving law enforcement on I-85 in Davidson County and Rowan County resulted in charges for one man.

Ozie Ervin Thompson, 21, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, and two counts of felony flee to elude arrest. Bond was set at $75,000.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at approximately 2:00 a.m. Thompson was taken into custody near mile marker 100 in Davidson County.

Thompson is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Monday.

This is a developing story that will be updated when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.