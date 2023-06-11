Storm system to bring rain chances through most of next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This afternoon into Monday we’ll be tracking a storm system moving through the Ohio River Valley that will bring showers and thunderstorms into our area.

Today: AM partly sunny, PM showers and storms

Monday: Showers and storms likely

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant

Today will start out partly sunny but, in the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will move in from west to east; some storms could be strong to severe. Highs will range from the 70s in the mountains to 80s in Charlotte.

There will be chances for more scattered showers tonight otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.

More showers and storms can be expected on Monday; highs will top out in the lower 80s.

Tuesday will be dry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. Wednesday and Thursday some isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s.

On Friday a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

