Statesville man dies in Iredell County crash, troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man died Saturday afternoon in a car crash in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Troopers said the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Arey Road near Wallace Spring Road.

A 2000 Toyota Camry driven by Andrew Vincent Wanat, 27, was heading west on Arey Road, went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

Wanat died at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers said Wanat was not restrained by a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. Arey Road was closed in the area for about two hours during the on-scene investigation.

The initial investigation indicates excessive speed to be the contributing circumstance in the crash, according to a news release.

