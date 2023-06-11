PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sewage spill leads to ‘No Swim’ advisory for portion of Lake Norman

About 8,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the lake from a private manhole.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A “No Swim” advisory is active for a cove on Lake Norman near Nautique Boulevard, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

About 8,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the lake from a private manhole on the 2100 block of Nautique Boulevard.

Officials say the discharge was caused by a blockage in the sewer line, which has since been removed.

The discharge is no longer active.

Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program manager, said the advisories are standard procedure.

“Since this cove on Lake Norman is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rozzelle.

Staff say they will monitor the area’s water quality until bacteria levels are suitable for human contact.

To receive notifications of No Swim Advisories in Mecklenburg County, text MECKNOSWIM to 888-777.

