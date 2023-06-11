NCSHP: Matthews man dies in Burke County motorcycle crash

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Matthews man died after driving off the side of the road in Burke County Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on NC 181 near mile marker 19.

A 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Samuel Reyes-Luna, 20, was heading south on NC 181, traveled off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Highway patrol said Reyes-Luna was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

NC 181 was partially closed in the area for about two hours during the on-scene investigation.

An initial investigation shows excessive speed to be the contributing circumstance in the crash, according to a news release.

