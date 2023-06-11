Man accused in killing of Deidre Reid returned to Chesterfield County jail, deputies say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An inmate who escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center Saturday night was recaptured hours later, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Last year, Emanuel Bedford was indicted for the kidnapping and murder of Pageland mother Deidre Reid. She was reported missing from Pageland, S.C. on Sept. 3, 2021.

Her family told WBTV she was taking Bedford to the Greyhound station in Charlotte.

They also say he never got on a bus.

After a multi-state search, Bedford was taken into custody by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Oct. 11, 2021, before his extradition back to Pageland to face charges.

According to officials, Reid’s car was found weeks later in Aiken County, S.C., about 11 miles away from where Bedford lived in Augusta, Ga. Pieces of the bumper were also found on Bedford’s family’s land in Burke County.

Deputies have not yet said where he was captured or how he escaped.

