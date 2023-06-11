Lightning strike causes fire at Salisbury church building

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A lightning strike is being blamed for a massive fire that destroyed a church building in Salisbury Sunday afternoon.

Lightning struck the roof of Power Cross Ministries on N. Ellis St. just after 4:30, and within minutes the building was in flames.

Flames were through the roof as firefighters tried to bring the fire under control. Neighbors said they had been startled by the lightning strike that hit just before the fire.

“The thunderclap and the lightning strike were almost simultaneous,” Elisha Cope said. “I thought it hit our house, I told my husband, I said, if if didn’t hit our house it hit some house nearby and we immediately went outside and within seconds we heard the sirens.”

Dozens of firefighters from Salisbury and neighboring departments responded.

Major fire in Salisbury now at old school on N. Ellis St. Lightning strike, fire through roof now. pic.twitter.com/s0FI6rocHS — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) June 11, 2023

The building has a history in Salisbury as an elementary school, an administration building for the school system, and was currently used as the headquarters for Power Cross Ministries in Salisbury.

“The old Power Cross, Ellis School building was up in flames, it was so sad,” Cope said.

As it burned, folks who saw the smoke from miles away drove over to see what was on fire.

“It was bad, it was really bad, we saw the flames all the way from Main Street, and the smoke, so it was really bad,” Emily Stamper said.

Fire officials are still assessing the damage and working on hit spots. There have not been any reports of injuries.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.