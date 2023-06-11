PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man accused in killing of Deidre Reid escapes from Chesterfield County jail, deputies say

Deputies said Emanuel Bedford is considered to be dangerous.
Emanuel Bedford(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An inmate escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center Saturday night, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Emanuel Bedford, 30, is considered to be dangerous. Bedford is 5′4″ and weighs 130 pounds.

Last year, Bedford was indicted for the kidnapping and murder of Pageland mother Deidre Reid. She was reported missing from Pageland, S.C. on Sept. 3, 2021.

Her family told WBTV she was taking Bedford to the Greyhound station in Charlotte.

They also say he never got on a bus.

After a multi-state search, Bedford was taken into custody by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Oct. 11, 2021, before his extradition back to Pageland to face charges.

According to officials, Reid’s car was found weeks later in Aiken County, S.C., about 11 miles away from where Bedford lived in Augusta, Ga. Pieces of the bumper were also found on Bedford’s family’s land in Burke County.

Deidre Reid has been missing since Sept. 3.(Family photo)

If you have any information on where he may be, call the sheriff’s office at 843-623-6838 or 911.

