PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Homicide reported in south Charlotte

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police say.
A homicide investigation is underway off the 12600 block of Atkins Circle Drive in south...
A homicide investigation is underway off the 12600 block of Atkins Circle Drive in south Charlotte.(Alex Urquiza/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following an early morning shooting in south Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, it happened just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday off the 12600 block of Atkins Circle Drive, just off Johnston Road and Interstate 485.

When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. Officers say they died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Kennedy is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Beatties Ford Road
1 seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says
A 16- and an 18-year-old were killed after a police chase late Thursday night ended in a crash...
Teens killed after chase ends in crash in Rowan Co., troopers say
Plane crash
One dead after plane crashes in Orangeburg County
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Waterford Valley Circle shooting
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Emanuel Bedford
Man accused in killing of Deidre Reid returned to Chesterfield County jail, deputies say
Trump's Saturday appearances in Georgia and North Carolina were his first since the...
Trump delivers remarks at NC GOP Convention
CATS bus drivers demand new safety measures after May shootout
Troopers said the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Arey Road near Wallace Spring Road.
Statesville man dies in Iredell County crash, troopers say