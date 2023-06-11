Homicide reported in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following an early morning shooting in south Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, it happened just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday off the 12600 block of Atkins Circle Drive, just off Johnston Road and Interstate 485.

When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. Officers say they died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Kennedy is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.