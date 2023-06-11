PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hawke, Corona, Johnson hit HRs, Wake Forest beats Alabama 5-4 at super regional

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tommy Hawke, Danny Corona and Justin Johnson each hit a home run to help Wake Forest beat Alabama 5-4 Saturday in Game 1 of the Winston-Salem Super Regional.

Rhett Lowder improved to 15-0 this season for Wake Forest (51-10). The 6-foot-4 right-hander allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. Sean Sullivan (3) had struck out seven batters over 2 2/3 innings of relief, giving up two hits, including a solo shot by Caden Rose — his second home run of the game — in the top of the eighth that capped the scoring.

Wake Forest can advance to the College World Series with a win Sunday over the Crimson Tide (43-20) in Game 2.

After Marek Houston struck out and Hawke grounded out to lead off the bottom of the fifth, Corona hit a tiebreaking home run and Brock Wilken reached on an error to lead off the sixth and later scored on a two-out single by Adam Cecere to give the Demon Deacons a 5-3 lead.

Hawke homered to lead off the bottom of the first and Johnson did the same in the second before Pierce Bennett scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

Rose got Alabama on the scoreboard with a homer in the top of the third and, after Dominic Tamez drew a two-out walk in the fourth, Colby Shelton hit a two-run shot in the fifth to make it 3-3.

First pitch was delayed by more than two hours due to a medical situation unrelated to the game at David F. Couch Ballpark.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

A 16- and an 18-year-old were killed after a police chase late Thursday night ended in a crash...
Teens killed after chase ends in crash in Rowan Co., troopers say
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Police said a rideshare vehicle was shot into, injuring a passenger, on I-85 in north Charlotte.
Report: 3 teens inside Lyft vehicle fired upon on I-85 in Charlotte
Kannapolis Police found a man shot and killed at a home on Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigating deadly shooting at Kannapolis home
Plane crash
One dead after plane crashes in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Charlotte FC forward Kerwin Vargas (18) gets in the face of Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou...
Agyemang helps Charlotte rally for 3-3 draw with Sounders
Storm caps eighth-inning rally, Duke beats Virginia 5-4 in super regional opener
Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young at Carolina Panthers OTA. Young was named QB1, but...
Panthers hand first-team reps over to rookie QB Bryce Young
Charlotte FC to open upper stadium bowl when Inter Miami, Messi visit in October