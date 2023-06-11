PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Concord announces garbage and recycling collection changes beginning July 1

Solid Waste Services will move to a four-day week in July, with all collections taking place...
Solid Waste Services will move to a four-day week in July, with all collections taking place Monday through Thursday. This will provide a more consistent collection schedule during holiday weeks.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is bringing garbage and recycling services in-house beginning July 1, 2023. This change is being done to provide more prompt and reliable service to residents. Some residents’ garbage day and recycling week will change. Residents should visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday to find their garbage pickup day.

The City’s Solid Waste Services Department began transitioning to a fully in-house model in July 2022 when city crews started collecting bulky waste. The full transition will be complete effective July 1, with city crews collecting all residential garbage, recycling, yard, and bulky waste. Residents may see City of Concord garbage trucks in their neighborhoods this month as crews are practicing the routes in preparation for the change.

Solid Waste Services will move to a four-day week in July, with all collections taking place Monday through Thursday. This will provide a more consistent collection schedule during holiday weeks.

To accommodate the new four-day collection schedule, routes were adjusted and many residents will have a change in their garbage day or their recycling and bulky waste collection week. The new collection routes are effective the week of July 3-7, 2023.

To find their garbage day and recycling week residents should:

  • Visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday.
  • Enter their address into the map to determine if their collection day is changing.
  • Note the color of their recycling and bulky waste collection week – it will be either a blue week or a green week.
  • Download the 2023 Recycling & Bulky Waste Calendar, available online.
  • Download the free CARTology app and enable notifications to receive important service alerts and never miss a collection day. It is available in both the App Store and Google Play.

Residents with questions about the July changes to garbage and recycling collection should call Customer Care at 704-920-5555.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Beatties Ford Road
1 seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says
A 16- and an 18-year-old were killed after a police chase late Thursday night ended in a crash...
Teens killed after chase ends in crash in Rowan Co., troopers say
Plane crash
One dead after plane crashes in Orangeburg County
The investigation is happening on Peppervine Lane.
CMPD: Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte
Emanuel Bedford
Man accused in killing of Deidre Reid returned to Chesterfield County jail, deputies say

Latest News

About 8,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the lake from a private manhole.
Sewage spill leads to ‘No Swim’ advisory for portion of Lake Norman
Ozie Ervin Thompson is due in court on Monday.
Two county chase on I-85 results in arrest, charges for assaulting law enforcement
Generic Water
13-year-old teen drowns in Kershaw County Lake
A homicide investigation is underway off the 12600 block of Atkins Circle Drive in south...
Homicide reported in south Charlotte