CMPD: Death investigation underway in south Charlotte

The investigation is happening on Peppervine Lane, according to police.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death Saturday in south Charlotte.

According to police, the investigation is happening in the 500 block of Peppervine Lane.

No further details on the investigation were immediately made available.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

