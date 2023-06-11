PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Agyemang helps Charlotte rally for 3-3 draw with Sounders

Charlotte FC forward Kerwin Vargas (18) gets in the face of Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou...
Charlotte FC forward Kerwin Vargas (18) gets in the face of Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo, left, during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)(Brian Westerholt | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Patrick Agyemang scored his first career goal, coming off the bench to find the net in the 89th minute, to rally FC Charlotte to a 3-3 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

Cristian Roldan gave Seattle (8-6-4) the lead in the 11th minute when he took a pass from Jackson Ragen and scored his second goal of the season.

Defender Jaylin Lindsey scored the equalizer for Charlotte (6-8-4) in the 17th minute. Lindsey’s first netter of the season came with assists from Karol Swiderski and Ashley Westwood.

Seattle took a 2-1 lead into intermission on a goal by Raúl Ruidíaz in the 36th minute. Léo Chú notched his seventh assist this season on Ruidíaz’s third netter.

Charlotte knotted the score in the 53rd minute when Westwood took a pass from Benjamin Bender and scored his first career goal.

The Sounders regained the lead in the 70th minute on another goal by Ruidíaz — his fourth — with assists from João Paulo and Roldan.

Stefan Frei did not make a save for the Sounders. Kristijan Kahlina stopped three shots for Charlotte.

Seattle snapped a club-record streak of 10 straight matches without scoring multiple goals. The Sounders scored twice in the second half to beat Charlotte 2-1 in Seattle in the only other match-up between the teams.

The Sounders fall to 2-4-3 in their last nine matches after posting a 6-1-2 mark in the previous nine.

Charlotte is 7-3-4 in its last 14 home matches.

Both teams are idle next week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

