13-year-old teen drowns in Kershaw County Lake

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West reported the fatal drowning of a 13-year-old teen from Camden in Kendall Lake.

West said Jaelyn Wells was transported to MUSC Kershaw Health where he was flown to Prisma Health Richland after authorities responded to reports of a drowning Saturday.

According to West, Wells was in the water with his friends and a brother when he went under.

The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, West said.

West said Wells was a student and football player at Camden Middle School. Wells was on his way to be enrolled in Camden High School this coming year.

