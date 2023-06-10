PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Storms possible Sunday, Monday ahead of cold front

By Eric Garlick
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday is looking like the best weather day out of the weekend with highs topping out in the mid-80s with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

  • TODAY: Sunny, highs in the mid-80s.
  • TOMORROW: Afternoon/evening showers and storms

On Sunday our rain and storm chances return as a warm front lifts to the north. This will bring humidity back into the forecast and will fuel some rain and storms Sunday and then again on Monday as a cold front swings through the area.

Rain chances Sunday
Rain chances Sunday(First Alert Weather)

This could bring one or two strong to severe storms on Monday afternoon.

Expecting some below-average temps (highs in the low 80s) on Tuesday and Wednesday before we see the return of some showers/t’storms returning for mid to late week. Highs back into the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

