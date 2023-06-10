Storms possible Sunday, Monday ahead of cold front

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday is looking like the best weather day out of the weekend with highs topping out in the mid-80s with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

TODAY: Sunny, highs in the mid-80s.

TOMORROW: Afternoon/evening showers and storms

On Sunday our rain and storm chances return as a warm front lifts to the north. This will bring humidity back into the forecast and will fuel some rain and storms Sunday and then again on Monday as a cold front swings through the area.

Rain chances Sunday (First Alert Weather)

This could bring one or two strong to severe storms on Monday afternoon.

Expecting some below-average temps (highs in the low 80s) on Tuesday and Wednesday before we see the return of some showers/t’storms returning for mid to late week. Highs back into the upper 80s by the end of the week.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

